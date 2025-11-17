75 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Bought by Financial Gravity Companies Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $756.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $754.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

