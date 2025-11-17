FY2028 EPS Estimates for CapsoVision Cut by Roth Capital

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CapsoVision in a research note issued on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CapsoVision’s FY2029 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CV. Zacks Research raised shares of CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CV opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67. CapsoVision has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CapsoVision stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

