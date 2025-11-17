Insider Selling: WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Sells $109,420.85 in Stock

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $109,420.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,233. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -1.44.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

