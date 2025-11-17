Insider Buying: MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) Insider Buys A$70,800.00 in Stock

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM – Get Free Report) insider John Hannaford acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.71 per share, with a total value of A$70,800.00.
John Hannaford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 7th, John Hannaford sold 428,572 shares of MTM Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$490,714.94.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, John Hannaford purchased 100,000 shares of MTM Critical Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 per share, with a total value of A$114,500.00.
MTM Critical Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -10,627.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About MTM Critical Metals
MTM Critical Metals Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements in Western Australia. It explores for gold, base metals, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Mt Monger Resources Limited and changed its name to MTM Critical Metals Limited in May 2023.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTM Critical Metals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for MTM Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTM Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.