Insider Buying: MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) Insider Buys A$70,800.00 in Stock

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM – Get Free Report) insider John Hannaford acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.71 per share, with a total value of A$70,800.00.

John Hannaford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MTM Critical Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, October 7th, John Hannaford sold 428,572 shares of MTM Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$490,714.94.

On Tuesday, October 7th, John Hannaford purchased 100,000 shares of MTM Critical Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 per share, with a total value of A$114,500.00.

MTM Critical Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -10,627.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements in Western Australia. It explores for gold, base metals, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Mt Monger Resources Limited and changed its name to MTM Critical Metals Limited in May 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTM Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTM Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.