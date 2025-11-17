WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Purchases $96,880.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Aronson purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,000. This trade represents a 38.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $7.04 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 49,893 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 222,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 75,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $7.75.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

