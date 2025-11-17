Insider Buying: Diatreme Resources (ASX:DRX) Insider Acquires A$50,925.06 in Stock

Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX – Get Free Report) insider Karalyn Keys bought 2,546,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$50,925.06.
Diatreme Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
About Diatreme Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diatreme Resources
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Diatreme Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diatreme Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.