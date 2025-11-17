Insider Buying: Diatreme Resources (ASX:DRX) Insider Acquires A$50,925.06 in Stock

Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX – Get Free Report) insider Karalyn Keys bought 2,546,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$50,925.06.

Diatreme Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Diatreme Resources

Diatreme Resources Limited engages in the exploration of heavy mineral sands, copper, gold, and base metals in Australia. Its flagship property is the Galalar Silica Sand project located in North Queensland. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Coorparoo, Australia.

