Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ProPetro (PUMP)

ProPetro (NYSE: PUMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2025 – ProPetro had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – ProPetro was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – ProPetro had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – ProPetro had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – ProPetro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2025 – ProPetro had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

10/8/2025 – ProPetro had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – ProPetro had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – ProPetro had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,408.04. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $73,586.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,108.56. The trade was a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

