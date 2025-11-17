Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $9.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVH. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $4.17 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evolent Health by 291.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

