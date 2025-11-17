Jasi Halai Buys 7,655 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 7,655 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,392 per share, for a total transaction of £259,657.60.

On Monday, November 3rd, Jasi Halai bought 3 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,445 per share, with a total value of £133.35.

On Friday, August 29th, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,078 per share, for a total transaction of £163.12.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,398.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 330.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

3i Group ( LON:III Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,600.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

