Savant Capital LLC Acquires 15,691 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,583,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 53.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,344,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after buying an additional 1,506,368 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,163,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after buying an additional 1,452,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 168,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,354,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $13.93 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.