Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after buying an additional 1,895,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,300,000 after buying an additional 778,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.