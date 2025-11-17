32,392 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Banc of California by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,771,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 752,239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 22.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 111.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 93,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,575,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,874,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.75. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

