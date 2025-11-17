Savant Capital LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth $233,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $40.32 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $1,962,546.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $814,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,660.84. The trade was a 39.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 610,043 shares of company stock valued at $23,093,378 over the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.