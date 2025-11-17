Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,171 Shares of Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 372,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

HNRG stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Hallador Energy Company has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.92 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hallador Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

