Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BALY. Barclays decreased their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.50.

Bally’s stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

