Savant Capital LLC Has $401,000 Stake in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

