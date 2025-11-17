Savant Capital LLC Invests $414,000 in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after buying an additional 936,741 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 196,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FRDM opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

