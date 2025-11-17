Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102,633.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 922,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638,352 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $24,193,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.