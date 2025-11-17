Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 $DXD

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 292.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Price Performance

DXD stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $35.79.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.