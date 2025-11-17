4,700 Shares in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe $EPV Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe alerts:

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Price Performance

NYSEARCA EPV opened at $23.85 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.