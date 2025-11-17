Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BKR opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

