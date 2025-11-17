Simplex Trading LLC Invests $113,000 in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF $SUPL

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Stock Down 0.4%
NYSEARCA:SUPL opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $42.05.
ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Profile
