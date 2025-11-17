Simplex Trading LLC Invests $113,000 in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF $SUPL

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SUPL opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Supply Chain Logistics index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in the supply chain logistics of raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products around the globe. SUPL was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

