Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 509.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

