Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 662.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $192.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

