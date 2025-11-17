Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $815,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4%

Oracle stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.44. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

