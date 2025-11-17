Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,253,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 463,934 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,415.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,044,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 824,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 158,566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

