Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $531,037,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after buying an additional 932,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,934,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,287,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE DD opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

