General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after buying an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4,775.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,338 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 973,798 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

