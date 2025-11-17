Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.