Lifezone Metals (LZM) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lifezone Metals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lifezone Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lifezone Metals Competitors 750 1842 3519 170 2.49

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.90%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals Competitors -853.98% -10.21% -3.54%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $140,000.00 -$46.31 million -0.83 Lifezone Metals Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -16.06

Lifezone Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals. Lifezone Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.