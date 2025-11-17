iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $34,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

