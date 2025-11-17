Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$30.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.37 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

