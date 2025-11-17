Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$201.23

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$201.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$213.00 to C$203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

TSE:DOL opened at C$194.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$184.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.53. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$132.37 and a 1 year high of C$198.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

