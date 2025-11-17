Reviewing Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) & Its Competitors

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ competitors have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -98.06% 2.66% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 101.09%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 49.05 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 94.34

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions competitors beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perceptive Capital Solutions

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

