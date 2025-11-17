Critical Comparison: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) & Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Agri Bank China and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Agri Bank China alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agri Bank China 20.80% 9.22% 0.64% NatWest Group 18.18% 12.77% 0.73%

Dividends

Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Agri Bank China pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NatWest Group pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agri Bank China 0 0 0 0 0.00 NatWest Group 2 0 2 1 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agri Bank China and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Agri Bank China and NatWest Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agri Bank China $195.64 billion 1.42 $39.24 billion $2.70 7.37 NatWest Group $16.09 billion 3.95 $6.14 billion $1.72 9.20

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NatWest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NatWest Group beats Agri Bank China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agri Bank China

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Agri Bank China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agri Bank China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.