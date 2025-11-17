Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.66 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

