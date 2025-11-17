Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.