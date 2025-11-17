Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 5,181.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in eBay by 253.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after buying an additional 1,981,011 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in eBay by 88.8% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 19,822.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after buying an additional 1,284,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EBAY opened at $83.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

