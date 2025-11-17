Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in American International Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $77.68 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

