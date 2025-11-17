Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $291.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

