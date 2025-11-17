Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,696,000 after buying an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,516 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,850,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,371,000 after acquiring an additional 974,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,083,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $44.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.