Creative Planning Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $199.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

