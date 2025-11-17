Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $415,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,609 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,012,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,097,000 after purchasing an additional 957,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $69.46.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.