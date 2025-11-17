Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $89.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

