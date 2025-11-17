Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 609 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total value of $548,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,351,282.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.48. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

