Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Tennant Company $TNC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tennant by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 279,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 205,596 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $13,456,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,202,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TNC. Zacks Research raised shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tennant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Tennant Stock Down 2.1%

TNC opened at $72.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant Company has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Tennant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

