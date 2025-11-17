Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

