Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $229,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,443,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,728.48. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,306,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NVT opened at $106.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

