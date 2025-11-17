Creative Planning Sells 5,559 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aflac were worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Aflac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

