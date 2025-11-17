Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.74 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.20 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

